UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $36,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.0% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.7 %

BDX stock opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

