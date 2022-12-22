UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,178,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,696,000 after buying an additional 415,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after acquiring an additional 320,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 692.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 473,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,314,000 after purchasing an additional 413,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 426,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,561,000 after purchasing an additional 280,652 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.06.

