UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.