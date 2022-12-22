UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $108.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

