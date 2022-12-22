UMB Bank n.a. Sells 10,715 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 15.8% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

