UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,965 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $50,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

