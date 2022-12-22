UMB Bank n.a. Sells 532 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aflac by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,135,000 after acquiring an additional 74,513 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aflac by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Aflac stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

