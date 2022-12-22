UMB Bank n.a. Sells 951 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 376,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

