UMB Bank n.a. Sells 9,824 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,041,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

