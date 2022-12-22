UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

AJG stock opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day moving average of $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total transaction of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.