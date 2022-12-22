UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

