UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 70,093 shares.The stock last traded at $188.32 and had previously closed at $187.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 22,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

