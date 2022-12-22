Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $220.11

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $220.11 and last traded at $222.71, with a volume of 1107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

