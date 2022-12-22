Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.