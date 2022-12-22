Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 838,974 shares.The stock last traded at $11.27 and had previously closed at $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $1,762,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,926,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,753. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vector Group by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vector Group by 2,277.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 790,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 757,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 420,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 406,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

