Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verona Pharma traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 373101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

