Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 59,428 shares.The stock last traded at $188.55 and had previously closed at $187.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($0.63). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.12 million. Analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.