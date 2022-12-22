Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,802.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,934.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,730.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $90.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

