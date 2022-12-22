Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,839 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $22.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Vitru Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vitru Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vitru by 175.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Vitru during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Vitru by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading

