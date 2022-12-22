Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,839 shares.The stock last traded at $21.35 and had previously closed at $22.15.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vitru by 175.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Vitru during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Vitru by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in Vitru by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,705,000 after purchasing an additional 510,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
