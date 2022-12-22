W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.4% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 89.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

