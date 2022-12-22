Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 110,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

