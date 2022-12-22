Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 4.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 206,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Waterdrop from $2.70 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.27 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.