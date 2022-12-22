Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 3.9%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 4,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,626,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on W shares. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Wayfair Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $61,929.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,158.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,747 shares of company stock worth $1,414,100. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 257,067 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

