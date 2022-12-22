Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CC. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of CC stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

