Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

