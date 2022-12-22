Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 122,096 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Avient by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.