Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

