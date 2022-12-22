Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,909 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after purchasing an additional 175,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after purchasing an additional 108,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,820,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,443 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

WOR stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.22. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

