Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 15,199 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

