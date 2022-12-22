Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,532 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

