Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,219 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,731,000 after buying an additional 510,795 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,254,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after buying an additional 594,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

