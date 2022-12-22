Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $445.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

