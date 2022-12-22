Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 59.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hayward by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Hayward by 59.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.64. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

