Welch Group LLC Acquires 9,700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,858.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

