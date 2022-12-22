Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.89 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.41.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

