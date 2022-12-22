Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $29.55 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $132.16 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

