Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,807 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Liquidmetal Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance
Liquidmetal Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Liquidmetal Technologies Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating).
