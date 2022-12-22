Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,807 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Liquidmetal Technologies were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance

Liquidmetal Technologies stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Liquidmetal Technologies Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

