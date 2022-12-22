Wiser Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,645 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

