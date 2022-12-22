Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 11.7% Higher

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 31,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,456,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
