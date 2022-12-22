Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 11.7% Higher

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 31,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,456,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Yatsen Trading Up 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 29.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

About Yatsen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YSG. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Yatsen by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Yatsen by 482.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $4,876,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,811,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 825,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.