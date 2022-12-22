Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 22,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,371,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Zhihu Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 34.2% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 5,608.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 66.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 734,997 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile



Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

