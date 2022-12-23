10,248 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $69.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

