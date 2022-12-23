13,693 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in CF Industries by 1,731.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 25,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CF Industries by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 399.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

CF opened at $89.90 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.51.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

