16,109 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 305.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $27.30 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

