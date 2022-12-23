180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

