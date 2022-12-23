2,890 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $63,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460,768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $132.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $134.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

