34,842 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 610.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

