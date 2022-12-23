5,221 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 82.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.0 %

DTM stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.