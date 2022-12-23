8,871 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.4 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

