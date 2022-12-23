9,156 Shares in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GABC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,016,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,757,000 after buying an additional 137,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.