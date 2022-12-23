93,046 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $622,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.