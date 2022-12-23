93,046 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $622,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PARA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
